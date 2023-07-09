Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidelberg Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Heidelberg Materials Price Performance

Shares of Heidelberg Materials stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

