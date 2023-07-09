Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 85.65 ($1.09), with a volume of 99186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.45 ($1.10).

HTWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 102.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £912.98 million, a P/E ratio of -668.85 and a beta of 0.17.

In related news, insider Alison Baker purchased 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £10,006.52 ($12,700.24). 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

