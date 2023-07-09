Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Head-To-Head Survey

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) and Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heska and Odyssey Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $257.31 million 5.09 -$19.89 million ($1.93) -62.17 Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Odyssey Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.0% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heska and Odyssey Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -7.86% 0.94% 0.67% Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heska and Odyssey Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 2 2 0 2.50 Odyssey Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heska currently has a consensus price target of $137.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than Odyssey Health.

Summary

Heska beats Odyssey Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc., a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc. Odyssey Health, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

