HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.30

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.33. HG shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 113 shares.

HG Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.55.

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HG had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

