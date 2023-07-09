HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 132.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

