Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

HBNC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.