Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Horizon Bancorp Price Performance
HBNC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
