Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

