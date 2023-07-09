Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lifted to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HSQVY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.