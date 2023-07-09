Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Lifted to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Husqvarna AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.