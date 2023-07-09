iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.61

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.61 and traded as high as C$91.11. iA Financial shares last traded at C$91.01, with a volume of 142,512 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.19 by C($0.11). iA Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 9.6524064 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.85, for a total value of C$434,246.00. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,260,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.