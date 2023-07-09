IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 13.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 104.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 11.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.28. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

