Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$31.75

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday.
Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %
ISV opened at C$24.94 on Friday. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.22. The stock has a market cap of C$441.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
