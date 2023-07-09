Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$31.75

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CIBC raised shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

ISV opened at C$24.94 on Friday. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.22. The stock has a market cap of C$441.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.9009146 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.