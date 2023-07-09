Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

