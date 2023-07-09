Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cadiz Price Performance

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.50 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadiz Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cadiz by 610.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 206,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 56.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz in the first quarter worth about $7,066,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.