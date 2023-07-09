Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Major Shareholder Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 200,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.50 on Friday. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.
