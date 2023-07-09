Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 22,750 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,196,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after buying an additional 1,323,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.