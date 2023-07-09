Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,701 shares in the company, valued at $86,032,249.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $1,178,912.04.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

