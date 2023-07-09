Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,106,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $1,109,250.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $1,101,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $1,100,250.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,106,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $1,090,750.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.6 %

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,548,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 2,066,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after buying an additional 539,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

