Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) Director David Helgason sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $543,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,732,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $40.46 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of research analysts have weighed in on U shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.