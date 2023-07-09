Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells 134,080 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXFree Report) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,652,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of -0.44. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,628,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,135,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.