Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells 134,080 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,652,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 35,872 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $1,279,195.52.

On Monday, April 24th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60.

On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of -0.44. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,628,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,135,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

