Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,532,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.55. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 128.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

