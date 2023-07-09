Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,532,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.55. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 128.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
