Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

