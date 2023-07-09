Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

