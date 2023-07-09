Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $129.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $112.29 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

