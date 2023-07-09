International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

