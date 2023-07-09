Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $438.94 and a 200-day moving average of $422.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

