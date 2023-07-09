Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.48

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.48 and traded as high as $21.31. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 539,165 shares trading hands.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.