Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 17th.

PRF stock opened at $162.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

