Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) shares are going to split on Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $136.34 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $103.95 and a 52-week high of $139.14.

