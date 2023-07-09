Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares to Split on Monday, July 17th

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 17th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, July 17th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 17th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

