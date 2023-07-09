iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.66

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.66 and traded as high as $47.04. iRobot shares last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 249,932 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iRobot by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.