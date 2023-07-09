Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,416 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.37% of Iron Mountain worth $55,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $97,752,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,237,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 833,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

