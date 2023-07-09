iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.