iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 548,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after buying an additional 428,418 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AOR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

