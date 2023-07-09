iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The company has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

