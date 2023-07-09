iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

