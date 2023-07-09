iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.