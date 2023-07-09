iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.43 and its 200-day moving average is $410.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

