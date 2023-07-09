iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.43 and its 200 day moving average is $410.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

