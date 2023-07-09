iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $276.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

