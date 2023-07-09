iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $276.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

