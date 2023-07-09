iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $159.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

