iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP opened at $105.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.