Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ISDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:ISDR opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 million, a PE ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

