IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby Sells 20,000 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $757,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $39.80 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 50.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IVERIC bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

