Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2023

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYFree Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,148,932 shares of company stock valued at $26,988,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 28.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 268,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.