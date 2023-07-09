Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $77,460.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,148,932 shares of company stock valued at $26,988,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 28.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 268,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.