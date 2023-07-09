Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 3,967 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after buying an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after buying an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after buying an additional 756,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after buying an additional 684,660 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $1.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

