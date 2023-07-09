Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.46. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

