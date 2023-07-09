Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after purchasing an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.