Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,005 shares of company stock valued at $57,483,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.