Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after buying an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,733,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Stryker stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

