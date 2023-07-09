Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $278,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce stock opened at $209.59 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

